Second young Blackpool boy injured by tram in same spot outside Queen's Hotel in Promenade

A second young boy has been injured in a collision with a tram in Blackpool.



The 10-year-old boy was injured after being hit by a tram on the Promenade, near the Queen's Hotel in South Shore at 8pm yesterday (August 29).

It is the second collision between a tram and a child - in the same spot - in just 48 hours.

A police spokesman said: "We were called by the ambulance service at 8pm yesterday (Thursday, August 29) to a report that a 10-year-old boy had been in collision with a tram on the Promenade near the Queen’s Hotel.

"He suffered very minor injuries and was treated at the scene.

"It happened in the same place as the one from the other day."

North West Ambulance Service attended and treated the boy at the scene.

An NWAS spokesman said: "An ambulance attended at 7.54pm after reports of a collision between a child and a tram.

"A 10-year-old boy was treated at the scene for minor injuries and issued clinical advice.

"He was not taken to hospital."

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service were also called to the scene at the request of paramedics.

An LFRS spokesman said: "We were called at 7.59pm yesterday evening.

"One fire engine from South Shore and another from Blackpool attended on request of NWAS, however on arrival our services were not required."

Blackpool Transport has been approached for comment.

On Tuesday, August 27, a 14-year-old boy was seriously injured after becoming trapped under a tram during the Ride the Lights event along the Promenade.

The incident also happened outside the Queens Hotel in Promenade, South Shore at around 9.50pm.

He remains in a critical condition in Alder Hey Children's Hospital.

