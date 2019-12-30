Search underway for 16-year-old teenage boy from Preston who has been missing for two days

Have your say

Police are searching for a 16-year-old teenage boy from Preston who has been missing for two days.



Paul Cottam,16, has been missing since Saturday, December 28.

He is described as a white male, slim build, blond curly hair, fair skin and a spot next to his lip.

Paul was last seen wearing a thin black North Face jacket, dark coloured jogging bottoms and trainers.

He may also be wearing thin black cycling gloves.

A spokesperson for Preston police said: "Have you seen Paul Cottam?

Have you seen Paul Cottam? (Credit: Lancashire Police)

"Paul is 16 years of age and has been missing since December 28.

"Paul is known to the Fulwood, Frenchwood, Avenham, Fishwick, Callon and Moor Park areas of Preston.

"He is also known to the Blackpool area."

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Paul, please contact police on 101 quoting log number 0347 of December 29.