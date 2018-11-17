Search to find gin thief and accomplice after bottle is stolen from Bargain Booze

Have your say

Lancashire Police are trying to identify two individuals after a bottle of gin was stolen from a well-known off-licence.

The incident took place at Bargain Booze in Blackpool Old Road, Poulton.

A man's hand can be seen taking a bottle of gin from the counter

A video released by police shows a man and a woman going into the shop.

The woman can be seen at the front of the counter while the man can be seen taking a bottle of gin from the counter and concealing it in his clothing.

He then leaves with a crate of beer in his hands that he has paid for.

PC Kev Berry said: "Two character's wearing wellington boots have recently gone into Bargain Booze at Poulton Le Fylde, where the man pictured steals a bottle of Gin from the counter.

"He has a distinctive blue bandage to his right wrist.

"Do you know them? If you do can you email me direct at 2025@lancashire.pnn.police.uk."