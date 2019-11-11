Search for missing man last seen leaving Blackpool Victoria Hospital

Have your say

Police are searching for a missing man who was last seen leaving hospital in Blackpool 11 days ago.

Jason Goldrick, 50, is missing from the Park Road area of Blackpool and was last seen leaving Blackpool Victoria Hospital on Friday, November 1.

Police say he has not been since or heard from since.

Jason is white, 5ft 8 inches tall, with a medium build and short, greying hair.

He was last seen wearing a long-sleeve, dark blue jumper without a hood, dark blue joggers and black trainers.

A police spokesman said: "Have you seen Jason Goldrick? We are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare.

"Please contact Lancashire Police with any information on 101, quoting log reference LC-20191106-1156."