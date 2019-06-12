Search for missing Lancashire man, 31, who has disappeared from St Annes

Have your say

A 31-year-old man has been reported missing from St Annes.

Police are searching for Peter Stead, 31, who was last heard from in the St Annes area at around 6.30pm yesterday (June 11).

Police said Peter's family are increasingly worried for his welfare.

Peter is described as white, 6ft tall, medium build. He has stubble and short cropped hair.

He has a number of tattoos on his arms.

Peter was believed to be in the St Annes area and he also has links to Blackpool.

PC Nicola Carter, of West Police, said: “We are growing really concerned about Peter and I would appeal for anyone with information to contact us.

"I would also urge Peter himself to contact us if he sees this appeal.”

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting log number 1239 of June 11.