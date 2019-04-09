Search for missing Derbyshire schoolboy leads police to Blackpool

Have your say

A missing 15-year-old schoolboy from Derbyshire could be in Blackpool, according to police.



Lancashire Police joined the search for Corben Tennant yesterday (Monday, April 8) after reports suggested that he could be in the Blackpool area.

Corben Tennant, 15, was last seen at around 1pm on Sunday, April 7, leaving his home address in Pinxton, Derbyshire. It is believed he might have travelled to the Blackpool area.

The 15-year-old is described as being white, 5ft 4ins tall, with short brown hair.

He was last seen wearing a black North Face Puffa jacket, black tracksuit bottoms, black cap and trainers and was wearing a gold chain.

Corben also has links to Chesterfield, but has most likely travelled to the Blackpool area.

If you have seen Corben, or know of his whereabouts, please contact Derbyshire police on 101, quoting reference number RID 89630 or incident 574 of April 7.