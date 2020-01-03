Search for missing 44-year-old man from Wirral who has links to Blackpool

Police are appealing for help in finding a 44-year-old man who was last seen three weeks ago in Prenton.
David Morris, 44, was last seen on Tuesday, December 10 in Cannon Mount, Prenton.
A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said: "Please share to help our colleagues in Merseyside find David Morris."
David is described as a white male, 5ft 8in tall, of large build with short, dark brown hair.
He has a Celtic cross tattooed on his left forearm.
David is known to frequent the Wirral and Blackpool areas.
Anyone who has seen David or knows of his whereabouts is asked to DM @MerPolCC or @missingpeople on 116 000.