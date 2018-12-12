Search for Manchester pair wanted in relation to drugs supply in Blackpool

Police are searching for two Manchester men wanted in connection to drugs supply in Blackpool.

Police in the town want to speak to Christian Cook, 19, and James Dickson, 29, originally from the Manchester area, as part of an on-going investigation into ‘county lines’ drugs gangs operating in Blackpool.

Christian Cook, 19 and James Dickson, 29

A Blackpool Police spokesman said: "The pair are being sought in relation to their involvement in the alleged drugs supply into the resort, with Dickson also wanted after three warrants were issued for his arrest at Blackpool Magistrates’ Court on August 13 and September 4 for failing to appear for motoring offences - and September 19 for breaching a court order."

The search follows a series of arrests and charges as part of Operation Mallard, which has already seen eight men and two women charged with conspiring to supply Class A drugs, namely heroin and crack cocaine.

Addresses in Blackpool and Manchester were visited and searched as part the of activity. Various items were seized during the raids including mobile telephones, SIM cards and cannabis.

The spokesman added: "Dickson has links to Blackpool and Manchester. He is described as white, 5ft 11ins, of medium build with short brown hair.

"Cook also has connections to Blackpool and Manchester, and is described as white, 6ft, of slim build with short brown hair."

DCI Becky Smith from Blackpool Police said: “Our search continues for these men and we are determined to find them.

“I would urge anyone who knows of the whereabouts of Christian Cook and or James Dickson to call us immediately.

"Similarly, I would urge the pair of them if they see this appeal to attend a police station before they make matters worse for themselves.”

Anyone with information can call 01253 604651 or if they fail to get an answer, 101, and ask for Lancashire Police.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org.