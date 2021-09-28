Search for man as witness in sex assault investigation

It is reported to have happened overnight into Sunday 1st August after the victim, a 22-year-old woman, had visited the Alpine Club Lodge in Ormskirk. It is not yet clear where the alleged attack took place.

Detectives have been looking into the report and are now hoping to trace the man pictured. DC Dave Rigby from Ormskirk CID said: “We have combed through hours of CCTV and are able to share an image of a man we want to speak to as a potential witness. We want to get to the bottom of exactly what happened, and this person could hold some key information.

“If this is you or you think you know who this person is, please get in contact with us as soon as possible. Similarly, if you think you know anything about what occurred, please speak to us.”

Do you recognise this man?

You can email [email protected] or can call 101 quoting incident reference 388 of August 1st.