Scooter stolen from disabled man’s garden in Blackpool

A disabled man is appealing for help to track down his mobility scooter after it was taken from outside his Blackpool home.

Marian Malek discovered the vehicle was missing on Tuesday morning and reported the theft to police.

It had been kept covered up in the front garden of his Palatine Road home.

A representative of the Polish Advice Centre, speaking on behalf of Mr Malek said he would frequently use it to take his grandson out with him.

They added: “He bought it in 2009 with the last of his savings.”

He hopes the lack of ‘anti-tip’ wheels on the back will make it distinctive enough that somebody may recognise it.

A Lancashire Police spokesman confirmed officers were investigating the theft, believed to have taken place overnight.

Anyone with information should call 101, quoting log number 377 of September 11.