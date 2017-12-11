Scooter death accused makes first appearance at court

A woman accused of killing a scooter driver has made her first appearance at court.

Anne Kane, 35, of St Annes Court, St Annes Road, South Shore, is charged with causing the death of 29-year-old father-to-be Daniel Faber by careless driving.

The offence is said to have taken place when Kane was doing a U-turn in a Mercedes A180 on Central Drive, Blackpool, on December 21 at 7.15pm last year.

Kane pleaded not guilty to the offence.

Prosecutor, Vincent Yip, told the judge the prosecution’s view was that the case could be heard at a magistrates court.

Defence lawyer, Brett Chappell, said his client would choose to go on trial at crown court.

District Judge, Jeff Brailford, decided the trial should take place at a crown court.

Kane was given unconditional bail to appear at Preston Crown Court on January 10.

Following his death, Mr Faber’s family said: “He was a big laugh and a soft bear. He was a joker who loved life.

“He was always happy and friendly.”