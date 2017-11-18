Salon set to quit Blackpool town centre, saying it’s now too ‘scary’ for customers

A salon targeted in a smash-and-grab raid is to quit Blackpool town centre after 12 years, claiming it is now too “scary” for female customers.

Thieves stole hundreds of pounds of trendy GHD hair straighteners in a break-in at Ethan Hull Salon that lasted just 18 seconds shortly before 4am on Thursday.

The door was shattered with a single hit, with the pair rushing through the shattered glass and into the salon (Picture: Ethan Hull Salon/Facebook)

And a spokesman for the Topping Street business said: “This was the icing on the cake. We just want to get out the town centre.”

CCTV footage of the break-in shows two hooded figures standing outside the salon before one hits the glass front door with what looks like a hockey stick or crowbar.

After bursting through the shattered glass, the raiders grab boxes from shelving in the window before running back outside.

They then sprint towards Church Street and out of shot – and are now being hunted by police in the town.

They then run over to shelving in the window and grab armfuls of small boxes thought to contain GHDs (Picture: Ethan Hull Salon/Facebook)

Officers are investigating, while the salon urged people to be on the lookout for “cheap” GHD Platinum straighteners, worth around £165 each, or a GHD hairdryer. Having been open since 2005, the business is now preparing to move to Normoss, opposite the Newton Arms pub.

Its sister business next door, Smooth Hound Barbers, will stay, but bosses are “moving the ladies’ salon because Blackpool has become so scary for our clients,” the spokesman said.

She also blamed roadworks and pricey car parking – and said Thursday’s burglary has left bosses counting the cost.

The glass door will cost around £4,000 to fix, she said, adding: “Our insurance premiums will go up next, because of these scumbags. It’s just a sad decline of the town.”

The raiders stole hundreds of pounds worth of GHDs in a raid that lasted just 18 seconds yesterday morning (Picture: Ethan Hull Salon/Facebook)

After grabbing their loot, the pair run back out towards where they came in (Picture: Ethan Hull Salon/Facebook)