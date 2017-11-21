Safety warning after 'bus surfing' craze

Transport chiefs have hit out at the ‘latest craze’ after two people were caught on camera hanging onto the back of a moving bus in Blackpool.

The pair were branded ‘crazy’ by one shocked onlooker after images were shared on social media.

But Blackpool Transport said it was working with police to tackle a rise in anti-social behaviour aimed at its fleet of buses.

It comes amid a series of incidents that have caused thousands of pounds of damage to the vehicles.

Last month The Gazette reported attacks on trams and buses were being carried out three times a week, leading to passenger delays and hefty repair bills.

And on Friday night, two number nine buses were put out of action by vandals who smashed windows.

Asked about the pair, who attracted criticism online for ‘bus surfing’, a Blackpool Transport spokesman said: “We have seen a huge rise in anti-social behaviour in recent weeks including over 20 smashed windows and this seems to be the latest craze.

“We’re asking our drivers to be extra vigilant and we are actively working with the authorities to report these dangerous acts.

“We’re reviewing CCTV of all incidents and will work to take the most appropriate action in all cases of anti-social behaviour.

“It isn’t just the children who are endangering themselves it’s other road users too.”

Posting on Facebook,. Sharon Lesley said: “I saw exactly the same thing last week! A kid ran behind the bus on central drive and then leapt into the back. I couldn’t believe it.”

Meanwhile others reported witnessing similar incidents in Church Street and Talbot Road.

One user on Twitter who saw two people clinging on to a bus on Friday near the Winter Gardens said it was ‘totally crazy’.

However others have played down the youths’ actions, saying it was common in years gone by.

Neil Hall wrote: “We used to do this regularly in the 80s.”

Andrew Sheen, who shared the pictures, reportedly taken near the Houndshill shopping centre on Friday, said: “(It) saves on the price of a ticket I

guess.”