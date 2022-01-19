Rural crime under the spotlight in Lancashire
Lancashire Police put rural crime under the spotlight at a conference held with the force’s key stakeholders and partners.
The event marked the official launch of the force’s new rural task force teams who have made 85 arrests, carried out over 100 stop searches and seized plant, equipment and vehicles
worth more than £1m since being introduced last March.
Based from Morecambe, Garstang, Ormskirk, Clitheroe and Waterfoot, 20 officers now form part of the local policing teams that already cover the rural communities to provide extra
resources to target issues including wildlife, agriculture and heritage crimes.
Lancashire Constabulary’s Chief Constable Chris Rowley hosted Tuesday’s event held at Lancashire Police HQ in Hutton, which was supported by Lancashire Partnership Against Crime
(LANPAC) and saw a variety of key speakers from rural partners.
Chief Constable Chris Rowley said: “In March 2021 we brought a model which had been effective in our urban areas out into our rural communities to target the issues and the people who
cause the most harm to our rural communities.
“Our strategic mission focuses on engaging, problem solving and coordinating targeted local policing to disrupt criminal activity within our rural areas in order to provide a better service to
the residents in those communities.
“Working with partner agencies is crucial and events like this provide a platform for sharing ideas and knowledge on how best we can work together to create our key priorities for the next
12 months for our rural taskforce teams.
“We are working hard to address what matters most to our rural communities and protect the beautiful countryside we have in Lancashire and keep it safe.”
More than 70 per cent of Lancashire is classed as rural.
The task force teams have also issued Criminal Behaviour Orders (CBOs), Community Protection Notices (CPNs) and Criminal Warning Notices (CWMs) and launched a number of cross
border operations.
Andrew Snowden, Police and Crime Commissioner for Lancashire, added: “Rural crime can destroy lives and livelihoods and as Commissioner, I will be supporting the force’s dedicated
rural policing teams to take an increasingly proactive approach that takes the fight to the criminals and protects the people of Lancashire.”
