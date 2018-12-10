Robbers raid Thornton supermarket and steal cash machine

Have your say

A Thornton supermarket has been raided by thieves who targeted the store's cash machine.

The Co-op store in Poacher's Way, off Fleetwood Road North, was closed after the robbery at 4.30am on Sunday morning.

The inside of the Co-Op store in Thornton after the robbery.

The store re-opened at 8.30am after police had investigated the incident.

No staff members were injured in the raid.

A Spokesperson for the Co-op, said: “There was an incident at our Poachers Way, Thornton Cleveleys Co-op store at around 4:30am in the early hours of Sunday morning (9 December) where an attack on the community’s ATM took place.

"Police are investigating, and we appeal for anyone with information to come forward.

The store in Poachers Way was closed after the robbery on Sunday morning.

"The store reopened later that day to serve the community.”

The spokesman added: "The Co-op works closely with police and other crime prevention bodies, implementing a range of measures designed to deter and disrupt criminal behaviour, and increase the likelihood of capture and conviction."

Store management said staff were 'gutted' by the incident after they confirmed the robbery on social media.

The post read: "We are back open and trading, minus a cash machine of course.

"Please respect the staff who work here by not asking questions and not speculating or adding to the rumours.

"As you can imagine we are all gutted and it's been a very testing day.

"Thanks for your continued loyalty and support it means a lot."

The Co-op store in Poachers Way opened in August on the former Bourne Poacher pub site.

Police have been approached for comment.

More to follow...