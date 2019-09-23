Robbers in balaclavas tie up woman and threaten her with a knife during raid on Lytham petrol station

Have your say

A woman has been tied up and threatened with a knife during a robbery at a petrol station in Lytham.

The woman was allegedly robbed by two men at Lytham Service Station in Preston Road, Lytham at around 10pm last night (Sunday, September 22).



Lancashire Police said two men wearing all black clothing and balaclavas charged into the garage wielding a knife.

They allegedly threatened a lone female member of staff before tying her up and raiding the store.

Police said the two men made off with a 'quantity of cash', leaving the woman tied up on the floor.

The woman has not been hurt, but officers said she has been left "shaken up" by the frightening incident.

A police spokesman said: "We were called at 10.05pm last night (September 22) to reports of a robbery at Lytham service station on Preston Road, Lytham St Annes.

"It was reported that two men entered the premises dressed in all black and wearing balaclavas.

"The men were brandishing a knife and made threats towards the female worker who was then tied up.

"The offenders made off from the scene with a quantity of cash.

"The woman was fortunately not injured but has understandably been left shaken up."

Police said there is nothing to suggest that the incident is linked to a Post Office robbery in Clifton last week.

At 5.30am on Wednesday (September 18), a 47-year-old Post Office worker was ambushed and tied up with cable ties by robbers in Clifton.

Police said two men wearing balaclavas attacked him as he opened the Post Office in Preston Old Road, before they tied him up and stole money from the safe.

Anyone with information on the Lytham Service Station robbery should call 101 quoting log number 1533 of September 22.