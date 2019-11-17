Resort drink-driver caught after beeping at a bus and going the wrong way down a one-way street in front of police

A driver who had been drinking aroused the suspicion of police when he was heard sounding his horn behind a bus.

John Lawson, a chip shop worker, 39, of Winchester Avenue, South Shore, pleaded guilty to driving with excess alcohol.

He was banned from the road for 18 months, fined £140 with £85 costs and ordered to pay £32 victims’ surcharge by District Judge Goodwin.

Prosecutor, Sazeeda Ismail, said on October 24 about midnight a police officer driving along Blackpool Promenade heard the sound of a horn and saw Lawson who was driving a Fiat Bravo appear to pull out on a bus.

The officer followed him and Lawson then turned the wrong way into a one-way street.

He was unsteady when he got out of the car and a breath test showed he was more than twice the limit 80 milligrammes of alcohol in his body - 35 is the limit.

Lawson, who had no previous convictions, said he had been drinking before deciding to move his car from the Promenade.