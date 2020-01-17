Public urged to call 999 immediately if they see missing Blackpool man, 44, wearing long black coat

Have your say

A 44-year-old man has been reported missing from home in Blackpool.

Officers said they are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of Jonathan Parker-Waters, who was last seen leaving a home in Richmond Avenue on Sunday morning (January 12).

Jonathan, who also goes by the name John Kelvin Milnes, was last seen leaving the address between 10am and 11am that morning.

He was reported missing yesterday after had not been seen or heard from in four days.

Police are asking members of the public to call 999 immediately if they spot him.

He is described as white, approx 6'2", medium build, with short light brown hair.

Pic - Lancashire Police

He was last seen wearing a long black coat with 'O2' emblazoned on the chest, waterproof trousers and dark coloured trainers.

He was also carrying a navy holdall.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "We would appeal for anyone who sees Jonathan or knows where he might be to get in touch.

"We would also appeal directly to Jonathan to contact us if he sees this appeal."

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting log 1400 of January 16.

For immediate sightings please call 999.