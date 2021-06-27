Promenade closed by police at Bispham

The prom has been closed to pedestrians between Wolverton Avenue and Duchess Drive with uniformed officers at either end of the cordon.

It is not known at this stage what has prompted the police presence and closure.

The Force Incident Manager told the Gazette on Sunday afternoon he had no knowledge of any incident in that area.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police at the scene on the promenade at Bispham on Sunday afternoon

It is thanks to our loyal readers that we can continue to provide the trusted news, analysis and insight that matters to you. For unlimited access to our unrivalled local reporting, you can take out a subscription here and help support the work of our dedicated team of reporters.

Support us and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news, the latest football stories and new puzzles every day. With a digital subscription, you can see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Click here to subscribe