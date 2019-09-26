Prisoner captured after 3 months on the run from HMP Kirkham

Have your say

A prisoner who absconded from HMP Kirkham three months ago has been captured.



Michael Doherty, 27, had been wanted by police since absconding from the open prison on June 29.

After evading police for three months, the convicted burglar was arrested yesterday (Monday, September 23) in Sandbach, Cheshire.

In June, Lancashire Police released a public appeal to help find Doherty, who had been serving his sentence for offences including burglary and dangerous driving in November 2018.

The appeal warned the public that the prisoner could be dangerous, and advised people not to approach him.