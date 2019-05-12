Preston murderer Thomas Parkinson arrested after being on the run from HMP Kirkham for more than two weeks

Have your say

A Preston man given a life sentence for murder has been arrested after going on the run from prison for more than two weeks.

Thomas Parkinson, 31, formerly of Acacia Street, Preston, was being hunted by police after absconding from HMP Kirkham on Wednesday, April 24.

After two and a half weeks on the run, Parkinson was this morning (Sunday, May 12) arrested in Southport by Merseyside Police.

Parkinson had been serving the last two years of a life sentence at the minimum security prison for the murder of 23-year-old Shaun Higgins in August 2006.

Parkinson, then 19, was sentenced to serve a minimum of 12 years.

Lancashire Police had previously warned the public to not approach the 31-year-old, saying he "could be violent".