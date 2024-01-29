Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Allesandro Astarita, from Preston, is wanted for recall to prison.

The 37-year-old is described as around 5ft 7ins tall and of slim build.

He has a tattoo of three stars on the left side of his neck.

Allesandro Astarita is wanted on recall to prison (Credit: Lancashire Police)

Astarita has links to Blackpool as well as Preston.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts should call 101 or email [email protected].

Information can also be reported online via the Lancashire Police website at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.