Preston man wanted on recall to prison has links to Blackpool

A Preston man wanted on recall to prison has links to Blackpool.

By Sean Gleaves
Published 29th Jan 2024, 17:01 GMT
Updated 29th Jan 2024, 17:05 GMT
Allesandro Astarita, from Preston, is wanted for recall to prison.

The 37-year-old is described as around 5ft 7ins tall and of slim build.

He has a tattoo of three stars on the left side of his neck.

Allesandro Astarita is wanted on recall to prison (Credit: Lancashire Police)Allesandro Astarita is wanted on recall to prison (Credit: Lancashire Police)
Astarita has links to Blackpool as well as Preston.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts should call 101 or email [email protected].

Information can also be reported online via the Lancashire Police website at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

