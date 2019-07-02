Preston Crown Court sentences Blackpool Pleasure Beach knife-point robber from Manchester to five years in prison

A Manchester man who used a knife during a robbery on Blackpool Pleasure Beach has been sentenced to five years in prison by Preston Crown Court.

Thomas Walker, 28, stabbed a security guard in the back at 1:30pm on Monday, April 22, as he was delivering cash to the Pleasure Beach at the Withnell Road entrance.

Thomas Walker.

Walker, of no fixed address, fled the scene with a cash security box, prompting a four-day police manhunt.

During the investigation, officers found the empty cash box hidden in bushes on the Promenade.

Walker - originally from Manchester - was tracked down by police in Bolton on Friday, April 26, after a press appeal.

He pleaded guilty in Preston Crown Court to robbery, possession of a knife and possession of a class A drug.

DS Lee Kelly, of Blackpool CID, said: “This was an incredibly serious incident which took place in broad daylight on one of the resort’s busiest weekends of the year. Understandably this caused alarm to those who witnessed it and was a traumatic experience for the security guard.

On Monday, July 1, Walker was sentenced to five years in prison for the robbery, 18 months for possession of a knife, and three months for possession of the drugs.

The judge ordered that his sentences should run concurrently.

DS Kelly said: "“I am satisfied with the sentence which will see Walker behind bars and hope it goes some way to helping the victim who was subject to this ordeal.”