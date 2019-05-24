Preston and Blackpool cannabis gang trio must pay back tens of thousands of ill gotten gains

Three members of a Vietnamese gang that turned dozens of Lancashire homes into cannabis farms have been ordered to pay back their ill gotten gains.

The gang was jailed for a total of 35 years in December over the county cannabis farm operation, said to be worth £1 million.

The criminals, which included two couples, used false identities and fraudulent documents to rent dozens of homes in Preston and Blackpool before turning them into cannabis farms.



They rented the homes and made themselves attractive to landlords by posing as a couple with a baby on the way.



The enterprise was overseen by Jack Nguyen 28, of Webster Avenue, Bootle - currently serving seven years and four months after admitting conspiracy to produce and supply cannabis and money laundering - and Thang Nguyen, 34, of Pall Mall, Liverpool, who is serving one year and five months for money laundering.

At a Proceeds of Crime Act hearing before Preston Crown Court, the two men had their assets seized, along with Toan Vo, 31, of Westminster Road, Birmingham, who is serving three years and four months after admitting conspiracy to produce and supply cannabis.

Jack Nguyen had £69,555 assets confiscated, of which £5,097.97 is compensation.



Thang Van Nguyen had £42,781.38 assets confiscated while Toan Vo had £20,522.08 confiscated.



If the amounts aren’t paid by a certain date, each will face between six and 12 months in prison in default.

Trang Huong Nguyen, aka Annie, 28, of Berry Street, Liverpool, was previously convicted of conspiracy to produce and supply cannabis and jailed for three years and nine months.



The amount she benefited by is under discussion and her case is adjourned to June 3.