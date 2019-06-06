Preston and Blackpool 'cannabis empire': Woman involved in drug conspiracy must pay back £50,000

A member of a Vietnamese gang that turned dozens of Lancashire homes into cannabis farms made a £66,000 gain, according to a court.

Trang Huong Nguyen, aka Annie, 28, of Berry Street, Liverpool, was previously convicted of conspiracy to produce and supply cannabis and jailed for three years and nine months for her role in the county cannabis farm operation, said to be worth £1m.

Trang Nguyen

At a Proceeds of Crime Act hearing before Burnley Crown Court, she was found to have benefitted from her crimes by £66,605.70.

READ MORE: Preston and Blackpool cannabis gang trio must pay back tens of thousands of ill gotten gains



Judge Barker made an order for her to pay back the value of her available assets, deemed to be £50,628.43, within three months or she will face an additional 12 months in prison.

The criminals, which included two couples, used false identities and fraudulent documents to rent dozens of homes in Preston and Blackpool before turning them into cannabis farms.

They rented the homes and made themselves attractive to landlords by posing as a couple with a baby on the way.

The enterprise was overseen by Jack Nguyen 28, of Webster Avenue, Bootle, who was previously jailed for seven years and four months after admitting conspiracy to produce and supply cannabis and money laundering.

READ MORE: These are the Vietnamese gang members jailed for 35 years after turning dozens of Lancashire homes into cannabis farms

