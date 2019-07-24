Poulton Spar robbery: Blackpool police release CCTV of man who threatened staff with a wrench

Blackpool police have released CCTV of a robber who threatened Spar staff with a wrench.

The crime happened at 10:20pm on Sunday, 14 July at the Spar on Garstang Road East in Poulton-le-Fylde.

PC Mark Rees, of Fleetwood Police, said: “Thankfully nobody was hurt during this robbery, though the two staff members present at the time have been left extremely shaken up."

The man entered the shop carrying a silver wrench, and made threats towards a member of staff while demanding money from the till.

He is described as white, in his mid-20s, around 5'9", with blue eyes and a slim build.

Witnesses say he was wearing a black coat with the hood up, and a distinctive logo on the sleeve, as well as a black face covering.

“We would now like to speak to the man in the images," said PC Rees, "and are asking anybody who thinks they can identify him to get in touch with us as soon as possible.

"In particular we would ask members of the public to study his clothes, specifically the logo on the coat, and let us know if they think they recognise him.

“We would also like to speak to anyone else with information about the robbery.

"Perhaps you were in the area at the time and saw something suspicious or saw the offender making off, or maybe you have since heard somebody talking about it.

“If you have any information that could help with our investigation we would ask you to get in touch as soon as possible.”

Anybody with information should email 3462@lancashire.pnn.police.uk or contact us on 101, quoting log number 1645 of July 14.