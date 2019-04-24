Police with guns swoop on Blackpool street sparking four-and-a-half hour standoff - with 'crossbows and air rifles recovered' from house

Police carrying guns surrounded a house in Blackpool for almost five hours last night.

The force said officers were called to "a report of a concern for welfare" at a home in Langdale Road, Marton, just yards from Blackpool's police HQ.

"Officers attended and, following information there may be weapons at the address, an armed containment was put on," a statement said.

"Following negotiation a 30-year-old man from Blackpool surrendered himself to police at 12.15am and was arrested on suspicion of assault.

"He is currently in custody. Nobody was injured."

The force said "a couple of crossbows and a couple of air rifles" were allegedly recovered.

One neighbour said she had been told "someone is holding someone hostage", but a spokesman quashed that rumour.

