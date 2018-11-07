Police will 'relentlessly pursue' vandals who desecrated Polish war graves in Layton Cemetery

A police inspector in Blackpool said his officers will "relentlessly pursue those responsible" for desecrating Polish war graves in Layton Cemetery.

Inspector David Wilson described the vandalism, which saw glass ornaments placed at the graves ahead of Remembrance Sunday, as "despicable" and said it has "caused considerable upset to local residents, veteran groups, and the volunteers who maintain the area".

He added: "The cemetery will be subject to increased patrols in the coming weeks and arrangements are being made to increase CCTV coverage to prevent any re-occurances."

