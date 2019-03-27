Police warning to 'not approach' absconded HMP Kirkham prisoner

Have your say

A Lancashire man is wanted by police after absconding from a Fylde Coast prison.

Lee Conroy, 44, formerly of Talbot Street, Burnley, absconded from HMP Kirkham yesterday (Tuesday, March 26) and has failed to return.

Lee Conroy, 44, formerly of Talbot Street, Burnley

He is described as white, 5ft 8in tall, of medium build with receding grey hair.

Conroy was sentenced to 30 months in prison at Burnley Crown Court for burglary in April 2018 and has links to the Lancashire and Greater Manchester areas.

Officers are urging people not to approach him but to instead contact police.

A Lancashire Police spokesman said: “Conroy is wanted after absconding from prison.

“He could be violent and people are advised not to approach him but instead contact police.

“Furthermore we would encourage Conroy, if he sees this appeal, to come forward.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 or email Westintelunit@lancashire.pnn.police.uk quoting log 1629 of March 26.