Police want to speak to this man over fraudulent bank card transactions in Blackpool

Police want to speak to a man in connection to a stolen bank card and fraudulent transactions.

Lancashire Police have released footage of the man, who is wanted in connection to the transactions in the early hours of Sunday, January 20.

Do you know this man?

The incidents occured in the South Shore area of the town.

A spokesman from Blackpool South Neighbourhood Policing Team said: "[We] want to speak with the male in the attached clip in relation to a number of fraudulent transactions in the early hours of 20 January 2019 where a stolen bank card has been used in the South Shore area.

"We believe the male could have information which will help with our enquiries."

Anyone with any information should contact Phil Palmer 3445 on 101 or via email on 3445@lancashire.pnn.police.uk quoting log number LC-20190121-0508

Alternatively contact independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.