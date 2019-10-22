Police vow to deal robustly with nuisance youths in Fleetwood park

There has been another surge of anti-social behaviour in Fleetwood’s Memorial Park, with residents calling for something to be done about it.

Police in the town say they will review CCTV cameras and even visit local schools in an effort to identify those involved in a number of incidents throughout last week

Coun Rachel George is planning to organise a public meeting over the latest youth nuisance issues

Residents have complained about damage on the park and some claim to have seen older youths giving what appear to be drugs to younger ones.

Concerns have also been raised about youngsters trying to set light to aerosol cans, while the police say large groups of youths have been causing a "nuisance" on several nights last week.

There have also been complaints that some of the youths have been ripping out newly planted shrubs and throwing them at passing cars.

Fleetwood councillor Rachel George, a member of both Wyre and Fleetwood Town councils, has organised another public meeting, this time giving residents more of a say.

She said: "It would be a shame to tar all the young people in Fleetwood with the same brush, but there is obviously an issue with a minority of youths and people have had enough.

"Things seem to be getting more serious if some of the youths are messing about with aerosols and naked flames, it is an accident waiting to happen, especially with bonfire night coming up.

"I know that some people are now becoming scared to go out when it gets later."

The meeting will be held at fleetwood Conservative Club Club on Friday November 8 at 7.30pm

Coun George has spoken to various youths in the Memorial Park and organised a previous meeting, which was attended by police and Wyre Council representatives

She added: "There are no guarantees we can stop issues like this, but we have to try."

On the Fleetwood Area Police Facebook page, police posted over the weekend: "There has been an increase in anti-social behaviour at Fleetwood Memorial Park.

"Each evening, large groups of youths have been causing a nuisance.

"CCTV will be reviewed of the incidents and we have already been in touch with local schools to identify the offenders.

"Going forward, there will be a increased presence in the area and anyone identified in any criminal activity will be dealt with robustly.

"In addition to this, dispersal powers may be put in place.

"Please speak to your children about their whereabouts in the evenings and be aware of what they are getting up to."

There were 147 comments from members of the public.

Some expressed relief and gratitude that the police were vowing to do something about it, while others wrote of their frustration that the problems had been on-going for a long time and the youths seemed to be getting away with it.

While some residents say there is not enough for young people to do in Fleetwood, others blame parents for not showing a better example.