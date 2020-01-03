Police 'very concerned' about man who went missing in Burnley on New Year's Eve

Police are 'very concerned' about the disappearance of a man from Todmorden who was last seen in Burnley on New Year's Eve.



Christopher Richards, 32, from Todmorden, was last seen around 6pm on Tuesday (December 31) in the Leyland Road area of Burnley.



He is described as white, 5ft 9in tall, of medium build with short, mousey brown hair.

(Credit: Lancashire Police)

He has a number of tattoos including the name ‘Craig’ on his left arm.



Christopher was wearing a black coat, black pants with a grey, possibly white stripe and a North Face woolly hat at the time of his disappearance.



He has links to the Bacup, Burnley, Todmorden and Blackpool areas.



Police are very concerned about his disappearance and are urging anyone with information to come forward.

If you have seen him please call 101 quoting log 1465 of January 1.

In an emergency call 999.