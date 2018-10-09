Police tell the elderly in Lancashire to ignore phone scam

A telephone scam targeting elderly people should be ignored, say police.

Lancashire Police said via social media that they had received a number of reports from elderly folk saying they have received calls from the number 0203 290 0016.

The police twitter message added: “There is a message saying there’s a warrant for the person’s arrest over unpaid tax & they need to call back to pay.

This is a scam.”

A spokesperson said: “It seems like elderly people have been targeted. We would advise people straight away it is something they should ignore immediately and do not pay anything to these people.

“From what I can gather it seems to be a national issue.”