Police station counters across Blackpool to close for "essential training"

"Essential training" requirements have prompted police to close counters across the town.

Blackpool will have no open police counters for several hours tomorrow as two close for “essential staff training”.

Police have told the public to call 101 instead.

The counter at the new police station in Clifton Road, Marton, will be shut from 1-4.30pm, while the one in the council building in Corporation Street, Blackpool town centre, will shut from 11.30am-5pm.

Police apologised for any inconvenience, but said that the training "will help ensure that we are able to continue providing the best service possible."

Residents were told to call 101 in the meantime, or 999 in emergencies.

