Police based in Blackpool town centre recovered a stash of drugs today after coming across two men who appeared to be dealing,

When officers approached, the men ran off and dropped some of the drugs.

The police were able to trace the men's hotel room, where they found a stash of more drugs and items connected with drug dealing.

The items included 22 wraps of crack cocaine, heroin, a knife and a burner phone, as well as a driving license and train tickets.