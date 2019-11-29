Police shoot man in London Bridge 'terror related' attack

One man has been shot by police near London Bridge in an incident which is being responded to "as though it is terror-related", the Metropolitan Police said.

The Metropolitan Police tweeted: "We are currently dealing with an incident at London Bridge. Please stand by for updates."

Various social media users have reported hearing gunshots from London Bridge.

One video shows what appears to be police pulling equipment out of a vehicle nearby.

Those in the video can be heard saying: "They've actually got guns out. They've got the guns out."

BBC correspondent John McManus told BBC News that he had heard several gun shots on London Bridge.

"Just a few minutes ago I was walking across London Bridge on the south bank to the north bank of the bridge," he said.

"There appeared to be a fight going on on the other side of the bridge, with several men attacking one man."

Political commentator Owen Jones tweeted: "I'm near London Bridge, looks like a bad incident - people running, police yelling 'keep moving', lots of emergency services, area cordoned off. Stay safe everyone."