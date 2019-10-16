Police share CCTV of wanted men after alleged assault and criminal damage in Dickson Road

Two men are wanted by police after an alleged assault in Blackpool.

Police have released CCTV images of the men after an alleged assault and reports of criminal damage in Dickson Road at around 7.45am on Sunday, October 13.

Police want to speak to these two men in relation to an assault and criminal damage which occurred on Sunday, October 13 at approximately 7.45pm in Dickson Road, Blackpool

A police spokesman said: "Do you know these males?

"We would like to speak to them in relation to an assault and criminal damage which occurred on Sunday, October 13 at approximately 7.45pm in Dickson Road, Blackpool.

"If you know who they are, please contact us by email 4703@lancashire.pnn.police.uk or call us on 101 quoting log LC-20191013-1310.

READ MORE: Lifeboat crews rescue man from sea in Blackpool

"If you want to remain anonymous you can let us know via Crimestoppers through their website socsi.in/HuWwa or by calling 0800 555 111."

This man is wanted by police in Blackpool after an assault and reports of criminal damage in Dickson Road on Sunday, October 11 at around 7.45pm

Lancashire Police have been approached for more information on the incident.