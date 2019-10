Police seized a number of cannabis plants from a house in Kirkham today following a tip-off from a member of the public.

A spokesman said: "Acting on intelligence from the local community, we have today executed a drugs warrant in the Kirkham area.



"A number of cannabis plants have been seized and enquiries are on-going.



"We would like to thank you for your continued support, we will take positive action on information provided by Fylde residents."