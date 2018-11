Police in Blackpool want to speak to these two men after two high-value iPhones, valued together at £2,300, were stolen from O2, in the Houndshill Shopping Centre.

The incident occurred at 2.05pm today.

The phones were an iPhone XS and an iPhone XS max.

A police spokesman said: “We would like to speak to both these males.

“If anyone can help with our enquiries contact PC Barnes by email, 8524@lancashire.pnn.police.uk or call 101 quoting WA1828110.”