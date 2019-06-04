Police search for three young brothers, aged 9, 12 and 13, after boys disappear from home in Lancashire

A police search is underway to find three young boys who disappeared from home in Blackburn.



The young boys, aged 9, 12 and 13, are brothers and disappeared together on Sunday evening (June 2).

Muhammad Umair, 12 (left) and Abdullah Akram, 9 (right), were last seen together with their elder brother Muhammad Umar, 13, at around 10.30pm on Sunday (June 2) in Blackburn.

Abdullah Akram, 9, Muhammad Umair, 12, and Muhammad Umar, 13, were last seen together at around 10.30pm on Sunday in the Audley Range area of Blackburn.

Muhammad Umair, 12, (pictured left) is described as being Asian, around 4ft 8in tall, slim build with black hair. He was last seen wearing a grey hooded tracksuit top, black joggers and black trainers.

Nine-year-old Abdullah (pictured centre) is described as being Asian, 4ft tall of slim build. He was last seen wearing a grey Hugo Boss tracksuit and black trainers.

The elder brother, 13-year-old Muhammad Umar (pictured right), is descrbied as being Asian, 5ft 6in tall, slim build with short black hair. He was wearing a blue Under Armour top, grey Under Armour trousers and black Nike Air Max trainers.

Aside from Blackburn the boys also have links to Manchester and the Lancashire area.

PC Lynsey Leigh of Blackburn Police said: “We believe the boys are together and are becoming increasingly concerned for their welfare.

"If you have seen them, or have any information at all to help, please call us as soon as possible.

“They are not in any trouble, we just want to know they are okay.”

Anyone with information should call 01254 353 901 or 101 quoting log number 1529 of June 2, 2019.