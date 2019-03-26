Police search for owner of gold ring found in Blackpool street

Have your say

A gold ring has been handed in to police in Blackpool after it was found on the street.

It was found yesterday (Monday, March 25) in the Layton area of Blackpool.

Police said the ring appears to hold sentimental value for its owner.

The gold ring has footprints detailed on it and a quote engraved inside.

Officers said the ring has been securely stored away at Blackpool Police Station in Richardson Way, off Clifton Road.

If you think that the ring described above could be yours, please contact Blackpool Police Station on 01253 604065, quoting incident LC-20190225-0490.

