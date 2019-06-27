Police search for missing Midlands woman, 20, after she is spotted on CCTV in Blackpool

A missing 20-year-old woman from the East Midlands could be in Blackpool, say police.



Georgia Fox, from Rushden, Northamptonshire, was reported missing after disappearing from her home earlier this month.

Georgia Fox, 20, has been reported missing from her home in Rushden, Northamptonshire. She has since changed her hair colour and is believed to be in Blackpool

Lancashire Police have now joined the search for Georgia after she was spotted on CCTV in Blackpool town centre on Tuesday (June 25).

She is described as 4ft 11in tall, with dark shoulder length hair and of a slim build.

It is believed that Georgia has changed her hair colour recently, from blonde to dark brown, as shown on the CCTV image.

A police spokesman said: "We are becoming increasingly concerned about the welfare of 20-year-old Georgia Fox, who is missing from her home in Rushden, Northamptonshire.

"It is believed she is in the Blackpool area and may have been in the town centre on June 25.

"Georgia has been missing for some time now and it is unknown what she is currently wearing, but she was last seen wearing a black hooded jumper with white drawstrings."

If you have seen Georgia or have information on her whereabouts, you can contact Lancashire Police on 101, quoting log reference LC-21090621-1344.