A police search is underway to find a man who went missing from the village of Elswick in Lancashire.



Matthew Edwards was last seen in the area of Elswick on Friday, May 31.

His family have not seen or heard from him since.

His hair is shaved and he has a distinctive tear drop tattoo under his left eye.

He is also known to have links to the St. Annes area.

If you have any information on Matthew's whereabouts, contact police on 101 quoting log number 1282 of June 3, 2019.