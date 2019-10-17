Police search for missing girl who is "known to enter Blackpool hotels"

Have your say

A young girl who is known to enter hotels in Blackpool has been reported missing.

Police issued an appeal to trace Gabrielle Pendergast (pictured) this morning (October 17).

The appeal said Gabrielle had been reported missing but is believed to still be in the Blackpool area with another missing boy.

Police said they are known to enter local hotels.

Police previously issued an appeal to help find Gabrielle and two other children after they were reported missing on Monday (October 14).

The last reported sighting of Gabrielle had been in the area of the Savoy Hotel and Norbeck Castle in Queen's Promenade.

Police said the children had been "frequenting a number of local hotels, gaining access to the rooms and causing a nuisance to staff and members of the public".

If anybody - especially any hoteliers or staff - has seen Gabrielle, please contact police on 101.