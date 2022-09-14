Police search for missing Blackpool schoolboy Alfie Jefferies
A police search is under way for a missing schoolboy in Blackpool.
By Matthew Calderbank
Wednesday, 14th September 2022, 7:54 am
Updated
Wednesday, 14th September 2022, 8:04 am
Alfie Jefferies, 13, has been missing since Saturday (September 10) and was last known to be in the South Pier area.
Police say they are becoming increasingly concerned about his whereabouts and are now appealing for information to try and find him.
He is approximately 5ft 7ins with a medium build and short spiky black hair.
Most Popular
-
1
Isabelle Grundy: Cleveleys six-year-old dies after brave battle with rare form of childhood cancer
-
2
Balaclava-clad boy, 15, arrested after posing with plastic toy gun in St Annes
-
3
What will be open and closed in Blackpool on the bank holiday for Queen's funeral - including, Blackpool Tower, Blackpool Illuminations, Pleasure Beach, piers and other attractions
He was last seen wearing a grey and black long sleeve top with khaki coloured tracksuit bottoms and white trainers.