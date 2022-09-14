News you can trust since 1873
Police search for missing Blackpool schoolboy Alfie Jefferies

A police search is under way for a missing schoolboy in Blackpool.

By Matthew Calderbank
Wednesday, 14th September 2022, 7:54 am
Updated Wednesday, 14th September 2022, 8:04 am

Alfie Jefferies, 13, has been missing since Saturday (September 10) and was last known to be in the South Pier area.

Police say they are becoming increasingly concerned about his whereabouts and are now appealing for information to try and find him.

He is approximately 5ft 7ins with a medium build and short spiky black hair.

Alfie Jefferies, 13, is missing from home in Blackpool

He was last seen wearing a grey and black long sleeve top with khaki coloured tracksuit bottoms and white trainers.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call 101 and quote log 1553 of September 10.

Any immediate sightings should be reported to 999.