Police search for missing Blackpool man

Kyle Weir, 21, was last seen in Blackpool at around 3pm yesterday (Monday, December 6).

He is described as being 6ft 1in tall, with ginger/brown ear length hair and a stocky build. He also has a long, ginger/brown beard and was last seen wearing a black jacket with a black hoodie and blue jeans.

A police spokesman said: "We are becoming increasingly concerned about Kyle Weir, who is missing from an address in Blackpool.

"We are now concerned for his welfare and we are appealing for your help to find him.

"If you have seen him or have any information, please call us on 101 quoting log reference LC-20211207-0060.

"Please share this post and thanks for your help."

