Detectives investigating the sexual assault of a woman in Blackpool have this afternoon, September 14, released an Evo-fit image of a man they want to identify as part of their investigations.

Police were called around 1 am on Sunday, June 27, after a woman in her 20s reported being assaulted by a man close to the Queens Promenade area.

The woman fought the man off before running away from the scene.

Detectives investigating the incident have now released an Evo-fit image of a man they want to speak to as part of their enquiries.

Det Con Joseph Ghigi, of Blackpool CID, said: “We are appealing for information to identify this man.

“I would encourage anyone reading this appeal to take a good look at the man pictured. I believe someone will know who it is.

“If you can help with our investigation, or know the man pictured, please come forward immediately.”

Police have today released this digital image

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 or email [email protected] quoting log 0121 of June 27.

Alternatively call independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.