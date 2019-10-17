Police release CCTV of woman after car keys and jacket are stolen from Poulton wine bar

A woman is wanted by police after car keys and a jacket were stolen from a wine bar in Poulton.



Police have issued CCTV images of the woman they'd like to speak to in relation to the theft from Cube in Breck Road on Thursday, October 10.

Police want to speak to this woman about the theft of car keys and a jacket from the CUBE nightclub in Poulton-le-Fylde on Thursday, October 10

A police spokesman said: "We want to speak to the female in the CCTV about the theft of car keys and a jacket from the CUBE nightclub in Poulton-le-Fylde.

"It happened on the evening of Thursday, October 10. We believe the person in the CCTV could have information which will help our enquiries."



If you have any information, please e-mail 3638@lancashire.pnn.police.uk quoting log number 1398 of October 10.