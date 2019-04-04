Police release CCTV image of suspected purse snatcher in Blackpool

Have your say

A woman is wanted by police after a pensioner had her purse snatched in Blackpool.

Officers have released an image of the suspect taken from CCTV shortly after the theft in Highfield Road at 12.40pm on Monday, April 1.

Police want to speak to this woman in connection with a theft of a purse on Highfield Road, Blackpool at 12.40pm on April 1.

Anyone with information or who is able to identify the woman, please contact the officer in the case via email – 388@lancashire.pnn.police.uk or 101 quoting log ref LC-20190401-0636.

Alternatively you can pass any information anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.