Police raid takeaway in Marton and discover huge cannabis farm

A huge cannabis farm has been discovered following a raid on a Marton takeaway.



Police raided Curry Time takeaway in Vicarage Lane at around 11am today (December 24).

Police raided Curry Time takeaway in Vicarage Lane, Marton this morning (December 24) where they discovered a cannabis farm. Pic: Lancashire Police

Officers with Blackpool South Neighbourhood Policing Team executed a warrant at the takeaway, near Crossland Road Park, after a tip off from members of the local community.

A sophisticated cannabis farm had been set up in the upstairs rooms, with dozens of plants at various stages of growth.

Lancashire Police have been approached for details, but a spokesman said the force is unable to comment.

It is not known whether anyone has been arrested at this stage.

"These are the kind of herbs you don't need in your take away food", said Lancashire Police on Twitter.

"Blackpool task force with Blackpool South Neighbourhood Police have gained entry and found a commercial cannabis farm in a takeaway premises.

"Cannabis farms are linked to organised crimes and human trafficking.

"If you have information about organised crime in your area please contact us on our website or via crimestoppers."